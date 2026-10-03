Islamabad roads update as Info ministry responds to Al Jazeera report

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has clarified that no roads have been closed in Islamabad and that all routes across the capital remain available for public movement.

According to the ministry spokesperson, containers placed at various locations in the city are not intended to restrict public movement but have been positioned as part of security arrangements.

The spokesperson said the measures were implemented in accordance with directions issued by the Islamabad High Court. The arrangements are aimed at protecting sensitive installations, public property and the lives and belongings of citizens, according to the ministry.

The ministry also rejected reporting by international broadcaster Al Jazeera describing the security arrangements as a “road blockade.”

It said the report overlooked the relevant court directions and the security circumstances behind the measures, resulting in what the ministry described as a misleading and one-sided portrayal of the situation.

The ministry maintained that media organisations should avoid presenting information in a distorted manner and stressed that reporting should reflect the facts and circumstances surrounding security measures.