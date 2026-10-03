Gold Rates in Pakistan Today: Latest 24K Gold Prices Per Tola, 10 Grams

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remain at Rs440,636 on October 3, while the new rate for 10 grams is Rs377,774.
Gold and Silver Rates
|Items
|New Price
|24K gold per tola
|Rs440,636
|24K gold per 10 grams
|Rs377,774
|International gold per ounce
|$4,181
|Silver per tola
|Rs6,578
|Previous gold rate per tola
|Rs438,636
The local decline broadly tracked the international market, where gold increased by $20 to $4,181 an ounce. Silver also strengthened domestically, increasing Rs50 per tola to Rs6,578.
Such variations are not unusual in Pakistan’s gold market, where prices can differ according to the city, dealer, product type, market benchmark and timing of the quotation.
The benchmark stood at Rs438,636 per tola on October 2. It had been at Rs445,687 on September 25, after rising Rs658, while the September 24 rate was Rs445,029, down Rs1,379.
Latest Gold Prices
|Date
|Rate per tola
|Approx. change
|Sept 27, 2026
|Rs443,900
|0
|Sept 26, 2026
|Rs443,900
|-Rs1,787
|Sept 25, 2026
|Rs445,687
|+Rs658
|Sept 24, 2026
|Rs445,029
|-Rs1,379
|Sept 23, 2026
|Rs446,408
|-Rs3,054
|Sept 22, 2026
|Rs449,462
|-Rs780
|Sept 21, 2026
|Rs450,242
|-Rs1,108
|Sept 20, 2026
|Rs451,350
|-Rs200
|Sept 19, 2026
|Rs451,550
|+Rs1,326
|Sept 18, 2026
|Rs450,224
|+Rs2,796
|Sept 17, 2026
|Rs447,428
|+Rs3,781
International gold has recently traded around $4,181 per ounce. After accounting for prevailing dollar-rupee exchange rates and domestic market factors, these global prices broadly correspond to gold quotations in Pakistan around the mid-Rs440,000-per-tola range.