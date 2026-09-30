Gold Rates in Pakistan hit Rs441,636 per Tola after some gains; Full Price List

LAHORE – Gold prices in Pakistan gain some ground after multiple drops, with the price of one tola rising by Rs4,300 to reach Rs441,636 on September 30.
The latest increase followed a decline recorded a day earlier. On Tuesday, the price of gold had fallen by Rs800 per tola, bringing the rate to Rs437,336.
The increase in Pakistan’s gold prices came as international bullion rates also moved higher. The international price of gold increased by $43, reaching $4,191 per ounce.
Silver Prices
Silver prices also recorded an increase in the local market on Wednesday. The price of silver rose by Rs20 per tola, reaching Rs6,578.
Gold Rates in Lahore
- Gold piece: Rs441,500 / Rs440,500
- Pathoor: Rs436,000 / Rs434,000
- 22-karat gold: Rs404,708
- 21-karat gold: Rs386,312
Silver Rates in Lahore
- 999.0 Tezabi: Rs6,650
- 1kg silver bar: Rs6,700
- 10-tola silver piece: Rs6,750