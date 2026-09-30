Emergency or Governor’s Rule in KP? Here’s What Pakistan’s Constitution says

PESHAWAR – The political confrontation between centre and Sohail Afridi led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government gets intense after the party rescheduled its planned march on Islamabad for October 4.

PTI originally planned to march toward the federal capital during the last week of September but later postponed the protest and announced a new date. The development was followed by statements from federal ministers and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi about the possibility of extraordinary constitutional measures in the terror-hit region.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar also hinted that Governor’s Rule or an emergency could be imposed if the constitutional conditions for such action were met while KP Governor Kundi referred to the constitutional provisions dealing with such circumstances.

These statements raised fundamental question, What exactly does Pakistan’s Constitution allow the federal government to do if a provincial political or security crisis escalates?

Difference between Emergency and Governor’s Rule

Although the two measures are often discussed together, they are based on different constitutional circumstances. Article 232 deals with proclamation of an emergency. Article 234, meanwhile, provides mechanism for dealing with a situation in which the constitutional machinery of a province is considered unable to function.

This difference is important as the mere existence of political tension, protests or a planned long march does not, by itself, automatically activate either provision. Constitution sets out specific circumstances and procedures that must be followed before extraordinary federal intervention can take place.

When can an emergency be imposed?

Article 232 gives President of Pakistan the authority to impose an emergency when the constitutional conditions for doing so are satisfied. The provision concerns situations in which the security of Pakistan, or a part of the country, is threatened by war, external aggression or serious internal disturbance of such a nature that the provincial government is unable to control the situation.

In simple words, an emergency is not simply political tool that can be activated whenever relations between Islamabad and a provincial government deteriorate. The constitutional justification has to be linked to the circumstances specified in Article 232.

Constitution also places parliamentary checks on such a declaration. Where an emergency is proclaimed without a prior resolution of the relevant provincial assembly, the matter has to be presented before Parliament within the constitutionally prescribed period for approval. This means that presidential action does not operate entirely outside parliamentary oversight.

An emergency can alter the normal ties between the federation and the affected province. During such turbulent period, Parliament get the authority to legislate on matters that would ordinarily fall within the provincial domain. The federal government can also issue directions to the provincial administration within the constitutional framework.

Depending on the circumstances and the terms of the proclamation, the federal government can assume certain functions or direct the governor to exercise functions on its behalf. However, an emergency does not simply abolish the provincial assembly. The assembly continues to have its constitutional existence and legislative role, although federal legislation made under the emergency provisions can prevail where there is a conflict, subject to the Constitution.

This is one of the major differences between an emergency and the more sweeping consequences associated with Article 234.

What is Governor’s Rule under Article 234?

Governor’s Rule is based on a different constitutional trigger. Article 234 applies when the president is satisfied, on the basis of a report from the provincial governor, that a situation has arisen in which the provincial government cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution.

The process therefore focuses not merely on public disorder or political confrontation, but on whether the constitutional machinery of the province has effectively become incapable of functioning. Once Article 234 is invoked, the president can assume functions of the provincial government or direct the governor to exercise those functions on the president’s behalf.

The consequence can be a major transfer of executive authority away from the elected provincial government.

What happens to the chief minister and cabinet?

Under the normal constitutional system, executive authority in a province is exercised through the elected government, headed by the chief minister and supported by the provincial cabinet. Governor’s Rule changes that arrangement.

Once the constitutional mechanism under Article 234 is activated, the functions normally exercised through the provincial government can be taken over through the arrangement established by the president’s proclamation. This means that the chief minister and cabinet would no longer exercise their normal executive authority in the province for the duration of the measure.

The provincial administration would instead operate under the authority provided through the constitutional proclamation.

The position of the provincial assembly is another important distinction. Under Article 234, the legislative powers of the provincial assembly can be exercised by Parliament. This effectively shifts law-making authority from the provincial legislature to the federal Parliament for the period covered by the constitutional arrangement.

As a result, decisions that would normally be made through the provincial legislative process could instead be dealt with at the federal level. This is why the imposition of Governor’s Rule would represent a major change in the province’s normal political and constitutional structure.

How long can these measures remain in force?

Constitution does not allow extraordinary measures to continue indefinitely without constitutional and parliamentary checks. In case of an emergency under Article 232, the proclamation has to go through the parliamentary process laid down by the Constitution. Its continuation beyond the prescribed period requires the necessary parliamentary approval.

Constitution also provides for termination where Parliament rejects the continuation of the emergency through the required procedure. Article 234 similarly places a time limit on Governor’s Rule. The initial period is limited, while further continuation requires approval through a joint sitting of Parliament.

The constitutional framework places an overall limit of six months on Governor’s Rule, subject to the specific provisions dealing with a dissolved National Assembly.

Where the National Assembly has been dissolved, Article 234 provides a separate arrangement under which Governor’s Rule may continue until the new National Assembly comes into existence or for the maximum period specified by the Constitution.

Judicial Review

Another major question concerns judicial review. Article 236 contains restrictions concerning challenges to proclamations and orders issued under the emergency provisions of Chapter X of the Constitution. However, this does not mean that every legal consequence arising from an emergency or Governor’s Rule automatically becomes immune from judicial scrutiny.

Pakistan’s constitutional history includes cases in which emergency measures and Governor’s Rule were brought before the courts. Legal challenges can also be framed around alleged violations of other constitutional provisions or fundamental rights.

Therefore, the constitutional restrictions under Article 236 have to be read alongside the wider constitutional framework governing fundamental rights and judicial powers.

Extraordinary federal intervention does not give the federal government or a governor unlimited authority over the judiciary. Constitution maintains the institutional position and constitutional jurisdiction of the High Courts. Their powers cannot simply be assumed by the federal government or a provincial governor through an emergency arrangement.

This means that even if extraordinary constitutional measures were imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the High Court would continue to operate within its constitutional framework. For ordinary citizens, the constitutional avenue for approaching the courts would therefore remain available.

Governor’s Rule has a long and controversial history in Pakistan. Historical accounts cited in discussions of the subject place the number of occasions on which it has been imposed across the country at 15. These include three instances each in Punjab, Sindh and the former North-West Frontier Province, four in Balochistan and two in East Bengal.

Several of these episodes occurred during periods of martial law or major political and administrative upheaval, including periods when provincial assemblies were dissolved or the federal authorities assumed greater control. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa itself has experienced Governor’s Rule on three occasions.

The first occurred in 1975. The second occured in 1994, and third placed on 1999, and continued until 2002. Those episodes, however, occurred under circumstances specific to their respective periods. Their existence as historical precedents does not by itself establish that the constitutional requirements for imposing Governor’s Rule exist in the present situation.

What would Governor’s Rule mean for PTI led KP?

If Article 234 were invoked, the consequences for the province would be far-reaching. CM and cabinet would lose their normal executive authority, with provincial functions being exercised through the constitutional arrangement established by the president.

The legislative powers of the provincial assembly could be exercised by Parliament, moving an important part of provincial decision-making to the federal level. The provincial administration would consequently operate under the authority of the governor or federal government as provided by the proclamation.

For the elected provincial leadership, this would mean a fundamental interruption of its normal executive role. At the same time, the constitutional position of the High Court would remain protected, and citizens would continue to have access to the judicial system.