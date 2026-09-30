Online rickshaw driver arrested for posting woman’s number on matchmaking app in Lahore

LAHORE – An onlie rickshaw driver has been arrested in Lahore for allegedly posting a woman’s phone number on a matchmaking application following an argument during an online ride.

The woman and the driver, identified as Latif, had an argument while she was travelling in the rickshaw. Police said that following the dispute, the driver allegedly uploaded the woman’s mobile number to a matchmaking app.

After the number was posted, the woman reportedly began receiving repeated calls from unknown people, prompting her to seek help.

The woman raised the matter during an open forum held by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations. Authorities said a police inquiry subsequently found evidence linking the rickshaw driver to the alleged posting of her personal information.

Nishtar Colony police registered a case against Latif and later arrested him, according to the DIG Operations spokesperson.

Police officials said harassment of women and the misuse of personal information would not be tolerated. They added that complaints from citizens were being addressed promptly and investigations were being conducted on merit.

Authorities also stressed that protecting women’s dignity, safety and privacy is a shared responsibility.