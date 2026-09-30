Umairi viral video case: Has father killed Anam Bibi for honour?

FAISALABAD – A woman identified as Anam Bibi, who was previously linked to a controversial ‘Umairi’ video circulated widely on social media, has reportedly been killed by her father in an alleged honour-related incident.

The reports have not been independently verified.

According to claims circulating on social media, Anam died after an alleged attack by her father. Police have reportedly initiated an investigation into the incident, while her body was taken to a hospital for medico-legal examination.

The reported killing has drawn renewed attention to the controversy surrounding the so-called Umairi video, which became a widely discussed topic on Pakistani social media earlier this year. The video allegedly featured Anam Bibi and a man identified as Umair Butt, also known online as “Umairi.”

The footage was reportedly private in nature and spread across social media platforms, prompting strong reactions from users. Reports said the material included conversations involving personal and family-related matters, including references to marriage.

As interest in the controversy grew, searches and posts relating to the alleged video became widespread on platforms such as TikTok, X and Instagram. At the same time, numerous online links claiming to contain the complete footage reportedly circulated, with some accounts warning users that such links could be misleading or intended primarily to attract clicks.

The controversy also reportedly prompted law-enforcement action in Faisalabad and Gujranwala. According to the information provided, Umair Butt was arrested under Section 496B of the Pakistan Penal Code following the public reaction to the case. The woman associated with the video was also reportedly taken into custody.

The latest reports concerning Anam Bibi’s death have added another development to a controversy that had already generated considerable discussion online. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her reported death, while details of the alleged honour-related killing remain subject to official confirmation.