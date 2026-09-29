Two suspects sent to six-day physical remand in Lahore gang rape case

LAHORE – Police presented two suspects, identified as Zain and Mohsin, before a court in connection with the alleged gang rape of a foreign woman at the Lahore Cantonment courts.

The suspects were produced before Judicial Magistrate Azhar Mahmood by investigation officer Faryal Malik. Police initially requested a 14-day physical remand of the accused.

The investigation officer told the court that DNA and potency tests of the suspects were required as part of the investigation. She also said one nominated female suspect was absconding and efforts were underway to arrest her.

The officer further informed the court that another female suspect had been arrested and would be presented before the court on Wednesday.

The court approved a six-day physical remand of the two suspects and handed them over to police for further investigation.

The Defence C police station has registered a case against the suspects in connection with the alleged sexual assault.