Pakistan to get New Bulletproof Cars worth Rs9.6 Billion for Leaders visiting SCO Moot

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is set to acquire 45 new bulletproof vehicles worth Rs9.6 billion for security of foreign leaders attending SCO Council of Heads of State Summit in September 2027, with the fleet comprising 30 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S680 Guard sedans and 15 BMW 760i xDrive armoured cars.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reduced the government’s original demand for 65 vehicles. The procurement will cost estimated Rs9.6 billion, with the latest approval covering 15 additional armoured vehicles worth Rs3 billion. These will be added to 30 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S680 Guard (VR10) sedans, for which the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had already approved Rs6.6 billion.

Cabinet Division had initially proposed purchasing 65 bulletproof vehicles, arguing that the 30 vehicles already approved would not be enough to meet the extensive security requirements of the summit. However, after reviewing the proposal and consulting the Deputy Prime Minister as well as the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered that the requirement be reduced to 45 vehicles.

Cabinet Division was subsequently directed to revise its cost estimates and submit the amended proposal to the ECC. Under the revised plan, the government will purchase 15 BMW 760i xDrive (VR9) bulletproof sedans at a cost of around Rs3 billion. Together with the 30 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S680 Guard vehicles already approved, the fleet will comprise 45 armoured sedans.

The procurement comes despite the government’s existing ban on the purchase of new vehicles under its austerity measures. The ECC has directed the Cabinet Division to seek the federal cabinet’s approval for an exemption to the restriction so the specialised vehicles can be acquired for the summit.

The government is also preparing a proposal seeking exemption from applicable duties and taxes under the Customs Act 1969, Sales Tax Act 1990 and Federal Excise Act 2005. The latest decision follows a series of discussions over security arrangements for the high-profile summit. On September 7, 2026, the Cabinet Division had sought a Rs12.61 billion technical supplementary grant for the purchase of bulletproof and soft-skin vehicles required for the event.

After scrutiny of proposal, ECC approved Rs6.60 billion for 30 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S680 Guard vehicles for VVIP security and directed the Cabinet Division to return with a revised assessment if additional vehicles were required.

Cabinet Division later maintained that the original fleet would not be sufficient, particularly given the number of foreign heads of state expected at the summit and the high-level security protocols that will accompany their visits.

Officials told the ECC that vehicles meeting the highest security standards would be required because of potential internal and external security threats. A high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister also reviewed the arrangements and concluded that 30 vehicles would not adequately cover the anticipated requirement.

The government stressed lengthy production time involved in manufacturing specialised armoured vehicles. The process can take considerable time, particularly for right-hand-drive models, making early procurement essential as preparations for the summit move forward. Cabinet Division was therefore instructed by the Prime Minister’s Office to expedite the case after consultation with the Deputy Prime Minister and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior.

The government has described the SCO summit as an important international event and an opportunity for Pakistan to demonstrate its ability to host a major gathering of world leaders and promote its national interests.