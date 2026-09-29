BISE Lahore announces Matric Supplementary Exam Schedule for 2026

Thousands of students across Lahore are now preparing for Matric Second Annual Examinations, with the Lahore Board issuing roll number slips ahead of the crucial exams.

As many as 64,650 candidates are expected to appear in the Second Annual Examinations this year, which will officially begin on October 6.

Matric Supplementary Exams 2026 Schedule

Category Date Details First Day Papers October 6 6 subjects, including Education, Pakistan Studies, Quran and Geometrical Class 9 Exams October 17 First paper: Pakistan Studies Class 9 Final Paper October 28 Last paper: Chemistry Practical Exams October 30 Practical examinations start Practical Exams End November 7 Practical examinations conclude

The first day will see examinations in six subjects, including Education, Pakistan Studies, Quran and Geometrical papers.

For Class 9 students, the examination phase will begin on October 17, with Pakistan Studies scheduled as the first paper. The Class 9 written examinations will conclude on October 28, when students will sit for their Chemistry paper.

The examination schedule will then move into the practical phase. According to the Lahore Board, practical examinations will commence on October 30 and continue until November 7.

Candidates who failed in Annial exams entered the final preparation phase for the Second Annual Examinations, with thousands set to appear in the written and practical papers over the coming weeks.