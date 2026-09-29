Is Apple Pay finally Coming to Pakistan? New iOS 27 clue sparks Fresh Buzz online

Pakistani iPhone users waited for Apple Pay for years and the feature is finally be inching closer to launch. From PayPak references in iOS 27 to reported Apple Pay options appearing in banking apps, raising hint at official launch of service.

Apple users have been unable to add locally issued bank cards to Apple Wallet and use Apple Pay. That may be changing, with several new signals now pointing towards possible preparations behind the scenes. However, there is still one major catch, Apple has not officially announced Apple Pay for Pakistan, and the country remains absent from its supported markets.

iOS 27/PayPak clue

The biggest development emerged from iOS 27 beta, where references to Pakistan’s domestic PayPak payment network were reportedly discovered. The software reportedly contains identifiers referring to both the PayPak network and PayPak cards.

The discovery attracted attention because payment-network support is an important part of Apple’s preparation when bringing Apple Pay to a new market. It does not confirm that Apple Pay is coming on a specific date, but it suggests that Pakistan’s domestic payment infrastructure may have received attention inside Apple’s software.

The speculation became even stronger after users reportedly spotted an Apple Pay option inside the HBL mobile banking app. Screenshots of the option began circulating, while similar reports have mentioned possible testing involving Alfalah and UBL Banks. JazzCash has also been linked to online speculation surrounding possible Apple Pay developments.

If these reports reflect genuine testing, Pakistani banks could be preparing the systems needed to connect eligible cards with Apple Wallet before any public launch. For now, however, none of the banks involved has officially confirmed that Apple Pay is available to Pakistani customers.

Another development has quietly strengthened the case for deeper Apple payment integration in Pakistan. Apple introduced Pakistan-specific Apple Music subscription prices, with Individual and Family plans reported at around Rs379 and Rs649 per month, respectively. Some users were also able to make payments using PayPak cards during the iOS 27 beta period.

While Apple Music and Apple Pay are completely different services, the development shows that Apple has already established mechanisms for processing certain local payments in Pakistan.

Pakistan already has a domestic payment network that could potentially play a major role in any future Apple Pay rollout. PayPak, operated by 1LINK under State Bank of Pakistan oversight, supports EMV cards as well as contactless payments across compatible payment terminals.

That existing infrastructure could make it easier for Apple to support Pakistani cards if agreements are reached with the relevant banks and payment networks. In other words, the country already has much of the payment infrastructure needed for tap-to-pay services.

Apple Pay speculation comes as Pakistan’s broader digital-payment ecosystem is undergoing major growth. EBANX recently announced plans to expand its payment operations in Pakistan, initially focusing on JazzCash and Easypaisa, with Raast also expected to become part of its local payment offering.

Raast itself has also seen a sharp increase in usage, with transaction volumes reportedly rising from 371.2 million in the third quarter of FY25 to 742.1 million in the same quarter of FY26. The rapid expansion shows why Pakistan is becoming an increasingly important market for digital and mobile payments.

Another major development has been the expansion of Google Wallet in Pakistan. Several Pakistani banks and payment providers have begun supporting Google’s mobile-payment ecosystem, giving consumers greater access to smartphone-based contactless transactions.

The development does not confirm an Apple Pay launch, but it demonstrates that Pakistan’s banks and merchants are increasingly adapting to mobile wallets.

If Apple eventually activates the service, Pakistani users with eligible cards could potentially add them to Apple Wallet and use an iPhone or Apple Watch to make contactless payments at compatible terminals. Apple Pay could also support payments inside apps and on websites, depending on the services and banks included in the Pakistani rollout.

Users would authenticate transactions through Apple’s built-in security features, while tokenisation would help protect their actual card details during payments. The exact features, however, would depend on Apple’s final agreements with Pakistani banks and payment networks.

Apple has not announced a Pakistani release date, while the State Bank of Pakistan, 1LINK, PayPak and the banks reportedly involved in testing have also not confirmed that Apple Pay is live.

The confirmation would come when Pakistan appears on Apple’s official Apple Pay availability list or when Apple and participating Pakistani banks formally announce support. Another decisive sign would be Pakistani users suddenly being able to add locally issued cards directly to Apple Wallet. Until then, reports of testing and software references should be viewed as potential signs of preparation rather than confirmation of a launch.