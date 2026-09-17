Apple TV Price in Pakistan: How much does it cost with iCloud+?

ISLAMABAD — Tech giant Apple expanded what Pakistani customers get from its paid iCloud+ subscriptions, bundling Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade into every paid storage plan. A paid iCloud+ customer can now combine 50GB of cloud storage + Apple TV+ + Apple Arcade for approximately Rs 200 per month.

For families using Apple’s ecosystem, Family Sharing can extend the subscription to up to five additional family members.

The change starts rolling out in Pakistan on September 16, 2026, turning cheapest Rs 200 iCloud+ tier into a package that now combines cloud storage, premium television and movies, and hundreds of games. Existing subscribers have reportedly received notifications or emails informing them of the additional benefits.

Apple TV Price

The entry-level paid iCloud+ plan costs Rs 200 a month for 50GB. Under Apple’s new arrangement, that same subscription now includes access to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

Plan Monthly price $ Free — 5GB Rs 0 $0 50GB Rs 200 ~$0.72 200GB Rs 800 ~$2.88 2TB Rs 2,500 ~$9.00 6TB Rs 8,900 ~$32.00 12TB Rs 17,900 ~$64.40

The dollar figures are based on an approximate exchange rate of Rs 278 to US$1 in mid-September 2026.

Apple TV+ offers original productions such as Ted Lasso, Severance, Slow Horses, Silo and The Morning Show. Apple Arcade, meanwhile, provides access to hundreds of games without traditional advertising.

The new benefits are being added without an increase to the existing iCloud+ prices. Subscribers continue to receive the familiar iCloud+ features, including additional cloud storage, Private Relay, Hide My Email, Custom Email Domain, Apple Invites and HomeKit Secure Video.

HomeKit Secure Video camera support varies according to the subscription tier. Family Sharing is also available, allowing a single subscription to be shared with up to five family members. Each person can maintain their own profiles and separate viewing histories for Apple TV+ and gaming activity.

That makes the Rs 200 entry point particularly notable for households already using several Apple devices.

Apple expands its services strategy across more than 100 countries, particularly markets where consumers are more sensitive to subscription prices. Rather than pushing customers toward the more expensive Apple One bundle, Apple is bringing entertainment benefits directly into the basic paid iCloud+ subscription in these markets.

Standalone Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade subscriptions are also reportedly being phased out for new customers in affected markets. Pakistan is therefore not simply receiving a promotional perk. The change forms part of a wider restructuring of how Apple packages its services in price-sensitive markets.

In US, iCloud+ starts at $0.99 for 50GB, while the 200GB and 2TB tiers cost $2.99 and $9.99, respectively. At roughly Pakistani equivalents are somehow cheaper in dollar. That localization is important because it shows Apple is not simply converting US subscription prices into Pakistani rupees.

Apple’s decision could have consequences well beyond its own customer base. Pakistan has a large consumer market for smartphones and digital entertainment, but international subscription services have historically faced challenges around pricing, payment infrastructure, regulation, content rights and consumer purchasing power.

Apple’s new bundle suggests the company sees enough opportunity to make a more aggressive push into paid digital services. The reported appointment of Salman Dar as Apple’s Head of Government Affairs for Pakistan also points to deeper engagement with Pakistani regulators and policymakers.

Competitors now face a tougher proposition

Netflix already has a substantial presence in Pakistan and offers comparatively low-priced plans.

Reported local pricing includes:

Mobile: Rs 250

Standard: Rs 800

Premium: Rs 1,100

That could push competing services to rethink their own strategies around local pricing, payment methods, content localization, availability and bundling. Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and other international platforms have varying degrees of official availability in Pakistan, meaning the competitive landscape remains fragmented.