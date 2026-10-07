Kia Sorento New Prices in Pakistan after Rs2.5 Million Cut

KARACHI – Kia Pakistan announced revision to Sorento pricing, cutting prices by up to Rs2.5 million under limited-time offer. The new rates, effective October 7, 2026, bring the Sorento range down to Rs15.499 million.

Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) announced promotional price cuts for the hybrid variants of the Kia Sorento, with reductions reaching Rs.2.5 million. The revised prices take effect from October 7, 2026, as LMC marks its 10th year of operations and celebrates achieving sales of 100,000 units in Pakistan and beyond. The company has described the new rates as a limited-time promotional offer.

The reductions significantly alter the pricing gap between the Sorento’s hybrid variants. Most notably, the all-wheel-drive (AWD) hybrid is now priced at the same level as the front-wheel-drive (FWD) hybrid.

Under the promotional offer, the Sorento 1.6T FWD HEV has been reduced from Rs.16.299 million to Rs.15.499 million, representing a cut of Rs.800,000.

The Sorento 1.6T AWD HEV has received a much larger reduction of Rs.2.4 million, taking its price from Rs.17.899 million to Rs.15.499 million.

Meanwhile, the Sorento 1.6T AWD PHEV has received the biggest reduction in the lineup. Its price has fallen by Rs.2.5 million, from Rs.18.999 million to Rs.16.499 million.

Variant Previous Price New Price Reduction Sorento 1.6T FWD HEV Rs.16.299 million Rs.15.499 million Rs.800,000 Sorento 1.6T AWD HEV Rs.17.899 million Rs.15.499 million Rs.2.4 million Sorento 1.6T AWD PHEV Rs.18.999 million Rs.16.499 million Rs.2.5 million

The revised prices are ex-factory, meaning freight and insurance are not included. LMC has also cautioned that any additional duties, taxes or other government-imposed charges introduced before delivery will be payable by the customer and could consequently change the final vehicle price.

One of the most notable aspects of the promotion is the new pricing relationship between the two HEV variants.

Before the offer, buyers had to pay Rs.1.6 million more for the AWD HEV than the FWD version. Following the reduction, both models are priced at Rs.15.499 million.

This effectively eliminates the previous price premium for the AWD version during the promotional period, potentially making the higher-spec drivetrain considerably more attractive to buyers.

The Sorento PHEV, which was added to Kia’s local lineup in July, has also received a substantial price reduction. LMC initially introduced the 1.6T AWD PHEV at Rs.18.999 million as part of the expansion of its electrified SUV range.

Its new promotional price of Rs.16.499 million places it only Rs.1 million above the two HEV variants.

The PHEV therefore remains the most expensive of the three models covered by the offer, but the Rs.2.5 million reduction substantially narrows the gap between it and the conventional hybrid versions.

The latest reductions come after LMC raised prices for the Sorento’s existing hybrid variants in August following changes to the sales tax regime.

At that time, the Sorento 1.6T FWD HEV increased from Rs.15.299 million to Rs.16.299 million, while the AWD HEV rose from Rs.16.699 million to Rs.17.899 million. The 3.5L V6 Sorento remained priced at Rs.13.649 million.

The latest promotional campaign therefore represents a notable reversal in pricing within a relatively short period.

The current offer applies to the hybrid and plug-in hybrid Sorento variants. The 3.5L V6, which remains part of Kia’s local Sorento lineup, is not included in the promotional cuts.

The reductions could strengthen the Sorento’s position among buyers considering a large hybrid SUV, particularly given the substantially lower entry price for the AWD HEV.

However, the sharp change in pricing may also prompt questions about price stability and resale values among existing owners. The extent of the reductions, particularly on the AWD HEV and PHEV, could also make prospective customers more inclined to wait for promotional offers rather than purchase vehicles at regular prices.

For now, LMC has not announced a specific closing date for the campaign, stating only that the promotional prices are available for a limited time.