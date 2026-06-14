KIA Sportage owners get up to Rs13,000 Discount amid new Warranty Prices in Pakistan

KARACHI – Kia Pakistan rolled out limited-time offer on extended warranty packages, giving customers up to 20% discount across four popular models, including Sportage QL, Picanto, Stonic, and Sorento UM.

The offer runs from June 15 to June 30, 2026, cuts warranty prices by up to Rs13,000 depending on the model and package. The initiative aims to provide buyers with more affordable long-term protection and added peace of mind.

The promotion will be available from June 15 to June 30, 2026, and applies to the Kia Picanto, Kia Stonic, Kia Sportage QL, and Kia Sorento UM, giving owners a chance to secure long-term protection at significantly reduced rates. Under the new pricing, the Kia Picanto sees its basic extended warranty drop from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 20,000, while the standard package has been cut from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 24,000.

Kia Stonic also benefits from price cuts, with the basic plan now priced at Rs. 28,000 instead of Rs. 35,000, and the standard package reduced from Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 36,000. For higher-end models, the Kia Sportage QL and Kia Sorento UM, the basic extended warranty has been slashed from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 40,000, while the standard package has dropped from Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 52,000.

The South Korean automobile giant becomes popular in Pakistan for its modern design, features, and competitive pricing, but it still faces criticism compared to Japanese cars. Owners often point to inconsistent after-sales service, strict warranty conditions, and limited support outside major cities. Maintenance and spare parts can be costly, and fuel economy, especially in larger SUVs, is considered average in city driving.

Reliability feedback also remained in focus, with some reports of engine, suspension, and electrical issues, though smaller models are generally seen as more dependable. Another common concern is poor resale value compared to Japanese rivals.