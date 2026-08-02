Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital gets light Showers, more rains expected today

Karachi residents woke up to cloudy skies and pleasant weather on Sunday as light rain and drizzle swept across several parts of the metropolis, offering much-needed relief from the recent spell of heat and humidity.

For Monday, Met Office expects mainly hot and humid weather across most districts of Sindh, while the southern parts of the province, including Karachi, are likely to remain partly cloudy.

Karachi Three-Day Weather Forecast

Day Weather Temp Sunday Thunderstorms & lightning 35–37°C Monday Partly cloudy, humid, chance of drizzle at night/morning 35–37°C Tuesday Partly cloudy, humid, chance of early morning drizzle 36–38°C

Meteorologists have advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms, particularly in areas vulnerable to waterlogging, while commuters should expect slippery roads and reduced visibility during rain spells.

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea continue to influence most parts of the country, with Karachi and several districts of Sindh expected to receive rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms. Met Office said Karachi is likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday, with temperatures expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C and humidity around 78%, while the maximum temperature is forecast to reach 36°C.

For Monday and Tuesday, the city is expected to remain partly cloudy and humid, with chances of light drizzle during the night and early morning. Temperatures are forecast to range between 35°C and 37°C on Monday and 36°C to 38°C on Tuesday.

PMD forecast rain, wind and thundershowers on Sunday in several districts of Sindh, including Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Karachi, Matiari, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Larkana and Jacobabad, along with surrounding areas.