Punjab University moves NCCIA against Students over Harassment allegations targeting Professors

LAHORE – A sexual harassment controversy at Punjab University intensified after varsity administration responded to viral allegations made by two female students by filing formal complaints against them with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), and Lahore police.

The students accused PU administration and several professors of sexual harassment through videos circulating on social media, triggering widespread public debate and calls for accountability.

Rejecting the accusations, Punjab University called these claims “baseless, fabricated and completely contrary to the facts.” In an official response, the university spokesperson alleged that the allegations were part of a coordinated campaign by a “mafia” that allegedly becomes active every year during the admissions season to damage the institution’s reputation.

The administration claimed that the controversy started after one of the students was not selected for the university’s volleyball team. According to the university, both students allegedly created unrest at the girls’ hostel for several days and were later expelled from the hostel.

Punjab University also claimed that, days after their removal from the hostel, the students were seen in Islamabad with the team of a private university. The administration argued that the timing of the viral harassment video, which it says was recorded during the same period, raises questions about the sequence of events.

The university now sought legal action through multiple authorities, while the allegations and the administration’s response continue to fuel intense debate on social media.

No official findings have yet been issued by the relevant authorities while students’ response is expected amid the legal action request by oldest educational institution.