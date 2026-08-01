‘Truth Has a Price’: Celebrities, fans rally behind Tabish Hashmi after ‘Hasna Mana Hai’ exit

TV host and comedian Tabish Hashmi parted ways with Geo TV’s comedy show Hasna Mana Hai, bringing an end to his nearly five-year journey on one of Pakistan’s most popular entertainment programs.

He announced his exit through an emotional social media post, thanking his colleagues, production team, and viewers for their unwavering support throughout the show’s successful run. Calling the experience a privilege, he expressed gratitude to everyone who helped make Hasna Mana Hai a household name.

His farewell, however, comes just days after a video in which he spoke about the situation in Kashmir and appealed for dialogue instead of conflict, triggering widespread speculation over the timing of his exit. In the video, Hashmi admitted he no longer knew what subjects could be discussed openly in the country and said he was deeply saddened by reports emerging from Kashmir.

“It doesn’t matter which part of Pakistan it happens in, it never feels right,” he said, urging all stakeholders to sit together and resolve differences through dialogue.

Hashmi said his video was simply an expression of grief and hope that his voice could contribute, even in a small way, towards peace. Stressing that those affected were “our own people,” he called for wisdom, unity and peaceful solutions instead of confrontation.

Netizens Questions Timing

Soon after Hashmi confirmed his departure, social media was flooded with reactions from celebrities, influencers and fans, many suggesting the timing was too significant to ignore.

Several users called his exit “the cost of speaking up” and “the price of telling the truth,” while others claimed a single video had ended his television journey. Actor Mariyam Nafees reacted with an emotional emoji, while Humayun Alamgir wrote that Hashmi had “made the show” and predicted greater opportunities ahead.

Javeria Siddiqui wished him well, while several fellow artists and content creators praised his talent and encouraged him to continue entertaining audiences on digital platforms.

Many comments directly linked the farewell to Hashmi’s recent video, with users writing, “We all know why this happened,” and questioning whether standing up for his views had influenced his exit. Others urged him to launch independent content on YouTube, saying they would continue supporting him regardless of television.

Not every reaction was supportive, with a handful of users posting criticism. However, the overwhelming sentiment across social media remained one of appreciation, with many calling Hashmi the face of Hasna Mana Hai and saying the show would not be the same without his trademark humour and spontaneous conversations.

Although neither Tabish nor Geo TV share details about comedian’s departure but the timing of both events fueled intense online debate, with supporters continuing to question whether his farewell was merely the end of a contract, or the consequence of speaking out as people working with media houses are bound to follow the contract, which opposes all kinds of political commentary.