Azad Kashmir Elections 2026 Phase 2: Full List of Candidates and Constituencies LA-25 to LA-45

MUZAFFARABAD — The second phase of the 2026 Azad Kashmiir Assembly elections is all set for August 2, with a major electoral contest unfolding across 21 constituencies and involving nearly 351 candidates.

The second phase will decide the fate of 9 constituencies in Muzaffarabad Division (LA-25 to LA-33) and 12 refugee seats (LA-34 to LA-45) representing Kashmiri refugees settled across Pakistan. The contest has attracted candidates from major political forces, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Muslim Conference, Jamaat-e-Islami, other political groups, and a large number of independents.

According to available election figures, 208 candidates are competing on the nine Muzaffarabad Division seats, while 143 candidates are in the race for the 12 refugee constituencies, making the second phase one of the most closely watched electoral battles in AJK.

PML-N vs PPP

In LA-25 Upper Neelum (Neelum-I), PML-N has fielded Shah Ghulam Qadir, while PPP and IPP are also present in the contest. The seat is expected to witness a competitive race among major political players.

LA-26 Lower Neelum (Neelum-II) features another high-profile contest, where Shah Ghulam Qadir (PML-N) faces Mian Abdul Waheed of PPP.

Muzaffarabad Seats

In LA-27 Muzaffarabad-I (Katla/Kotla)

Noreen Arif — PML-N

Sardar Javed Ayub — PPP

In LA-28 Muzaffarabad-II (Lachhrat/Najrat)

Chaudhry Shehzad Mahmood — PML-N

Syed Bazil Naqvi — PPP

LA-29 Muzaffarabad-III

Barrister Syed Iftikhar Ali Gillani — PML-N

Sardar Mukhtar Ahmed Khan — PPP

LA-30 Hattian Dupatta

Mustafa Bashir Abbasi — PML-N

Mubashir Munir Awan — PPP

Jhelum Valley and Leepa

The political spotlight remains strong on:

LA-31 Muzaffarabad-V (Khawara area)

Raja Saqib Majeed — PML-N

PPP’s candidate details have not been consistently reported.

LA-32 Chikar/Muzaffarabad-VI

Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, former AJK Prime Minister — PML-N

Ashfaq Zafar — PPP

LA-33 Leepa/Muzaffarabad-VII

Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed — PML-N

Dewan Ali Chughtai — PPP

Refugee Seats

The second phase also includes 12 refugee constituencies, covering Kashmiri refugees living in different parts of Pakistan. These seats often play a significant role in AJK’s political calculations.

Refugee Constituencies

LA-34 Jammu-I

Nasir Hussain Dar — PML-N

Colonel (Retd.) Qadeer Chauhan — PPP

LA-35 Jammu-II

Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail — PML-N

Chaudhry Asif Gujjar — PPP

LA-36 Jammu-III

Ahsan Raza — PML-N

Chaudhry Ahsan Ismail Gujjar — PPP

LA-37 Jammu-IV

Maryam Javed — PML-N

Shaheen Kausar Dar — PPP

LA-38 Jammu-V

Zeeshan Ali — PML-N

Raja Shahid Iqbal Advocate — PPP

LA-39 Jammu-VI

Raja Muhammad Siddique — PML-N

Chaudhry Fakhar Zaman — PPP

Muhammad Tahir Khokhar — IPP

Kashmir Valley Refugee Seats

LA-40 Valley-I

Muhammad Naeem Khan — PML-N

Amir Abdul Ghaffar Lone — PPP

LA-41 Valley-II

Amir Shah — PML-N

Ghulam Abbas Mir — PPP

LA-42 Valley-III

Syed Shaukat Ali Shah — PML-N

Other candidates are also contesting.

LA-43 Valley-IV

Muhammad Yasin Lone — PML-N

Javed Butt — PPP

Hamza Majeed — IPP

LA-44 Valley-V

Muhammad Ahmed Raza Qadri — PML-N

Muhammad Rashid Islam Butt — PPP

LA-45 Valley-VI

Khawaja Dilawar Wani — PML-N/ally arrangement reported

Abdul Majeed Khan — PPP

With campaigning now concluded, political observers expect a tough fight between PML-N and PPP, while smaller parties and independent candidates could prove decisive in closely contested constituencies.