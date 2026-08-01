Azad Kashmir Elections 2026 Phase 2: Full List of Candidates and Constituencies LA-25 to LA-45

MUZAFFARABAD — The second phase of the 2026 Azad Kashmiir Assembly elections is all set for August 2, with a major electoral contest unfolding across 21 constituencies and involving nearly 351 candidates.
The second phase will decide the fate of 9 constituencies in Muzaffarabad Division (LA-25 to LA-33) and 12 refugee seats (LA-34 to LA-45) representing Kashmiri refugees settled across Pakistan. The contest has attracted candidates from major political forces, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Muslim Conference, Jamaat-e-Islami, other political groups, and a large number of independents.
According to available election figures, 208 candidates are competing on the nine Muzaffarabad Division seats, while 143 candidates are in the race for the 12 refugee constituencies, making the second phase one of the most closely watched electoral battles in AJK.
PML-N vs PPP
In LA-25 Upper Neelum (Neelum-I), PML-N has fielded Shah Ghulam Qadir, while PPP and IPP are also present in the contest. The seat is expected to witness a competitive race among major political players.
LA-26 Lower Neelum (Neelum-II) features another high-profile contest, where Shah Ghulam Qadir (PML-N) faces Mian Abdul Waheed of PPP.
Muzaffarabad Seats
In LA-27 Muzaffarabad-I (Katla/Kotla)
- Noreen Arif — PML-N
- Sardar Javed Ayub — PPP
In LA-28 Muzaffarabad-II (Lachhrat/Najrat)
- Chaudhry Shehzad Mahmood — PML-N
- Syed Bazil Naqvi — PPP
LA-29 Muzaffarabad-III
- Barrister Syed Iftikhar Ali Gillani — PML-N
- Sardar Mukhtar Ahmed Khan — PPP
LA-30 Hattian Dupatta
- Mustafa Bashir Abbasi — PML-N
- Mubashir Munir Awan — PPP
Jhelum Valley and Leepa
The political spotlight remains strong on:
LA-31 Muzaffarabad-V (Khawara area)
- Raja Saqib Majeed — PML-N
- PPP’s candidate details have not been consistently reported.
LA-32 Chikar/Muzaffarabad-VI
- Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, former AJK Prime Minister — PML-N
- Ashfaq Zafar — PPP
LA-33 Leepa/Muzaffarabad-VII
- Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed — PML-N
- Dewan Ali Chughtai — PPP
Refugee Seats
The second phase also includes 12 refugee constituencies, covering Kashmiri refugees living in different parts of Pakistan. These seats often play a significant role in AJK’s political calculations.
Refugee Constituencies
LA-34 Jammu-I
- Nasir Hussain Dar — PML-N
- Colonel (Retd.) Qadeer Chauhan — PPP
LA-35 Jammu-II
- Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail — PML-N
- Chaudhry Asif Gujjar — PPP
LA-36 Jammu-III
- Ahsan Raza — PML-N
- Chaudhry Ahsan Ismail Gujjar — PPP
LA-37 Jammu-IV
- Maryam Javed — PML-N
- Shaheen Kausar Dar — PPP
LA-38 Jammu-V
- Zeeshan Ali — PML-N
- Raja Shahid Iqbal Advocate — PPP
LA-39 Jammu-VI
- Raja Muhammad Siddique — PML-N
- Chaudhry Fakhar Zaman — PPP
- Muhammad Tahir Khokhar — IPP
Kashmir Valley Refugee Seats
LA-40 Valley-I
- Muhammad Naeem Khan — PML-N
- Amir Abdul Ghaffar Lone — PPP
LA-41 Valley-II
- Amir Shah — PML-N
- Ghulam Abbas Mir — PPP
LA-42 Valley-III
- Syed Shaukat Ali Shah — PML-N
- Other candidates are also contesting.
LA-43 Valley-IV
- Muhammad Yasin Lone — PML-N
- Javed Butt — PPP
- Hamza Majeed — IPP
LA-44 Valley-V
- Muhammad Ahmed Raza Qadri — PML-N
- Muhammad Rashid Islam Butt — PPP
LA-45 Valley-VI
- Khawaja Dilawar Wani — PML-N/ally arrangement reported
- Abdul Majeed Khan — PPP
With campaigning now concluded, political observers expect a tough fight between PML-N and PPP, while smaller parties and independent candidates could prove decisive in closely contested constituencies.
AJK elections 2026 first phase – Full list of winners, runner-ups