Tabish Hashmi signs off from comedy show ‘Hasna Mana Hai’

After years of laughters and viral moments, TV host Tabish Hashmi signed off from Hasna Mana Hai, leaving the show that turned it into one of Pakistan’s most loved comedy platforms on Geo TV.

The announcement created a buzz online, many of whom found it difficult to imagine the show without Hashmi’s signature energy, rapid-fire humor, and unpredictable interactions with celebrity guests.

In an emotional message shared with his followers, Hashmi reflected on his journey in mainstream television and thanked everyone who supported him throughout his time on the show. “It was a pleasure being on national TV for almost five years,” he thanked audience who contributed behind the scenes and the audience that continued to shower Hasna Mana Hai with love and appreciation.

Tabish is known for fearless questions, spontaneous jokes, and his wit to turn discussions into unforgettable comedy moments helped transform Hasna Mana Hai into one of Pakistan’s most talked-about entertainment programs.