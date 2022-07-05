Tabish Hashmi believes Kapil Sharma's show copied Pakistani concept
Web Desk
05:40 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
Tabish Hashmi believes Kapil Sharma's show copied Pakistani concept
Share

Pakistan's popular comedian Tabish Hashmi has finally addressed all the rumours surrounding his show “Hasna Mana Hai” as some keyboard warriors claimed that Hashmi stole the idea from India’s Kapil Sharma show.

In a recent interview with Geo, the comedian revealed that it was, indeed, Sharma who copied a Pakistani concept and based his show on it - not the other way around.

Tabish revealed that since “Hasna Mana Hai” set was similar to Kapil’s show, people felt it was a copy. But in reality the sets of both the shows were based on cities which look like each other — Lahore and New Delhi.

“On Kapil's show, the set depicts Delhi. Our set portrays Lahore, and both cities are identical. have been to both cities. Delhi looks like Lahore, and Lahore looks like Delhi,”  

Slamming the critics and haters, Tabish said that the concept of the set as well as the type of comedy projected on the show was a Pakistani concept.

“This is Umar Sharif's concept. This is Amanullah's concept. This is our concept,” said Tabish, adding that no one pointed out that Kapil stole Pakistan’s idea because millions were spent on marketing.

Further, he said the comparison was “unjust” as Kapil’s show was aired once a week, whereas his show is broadcast thrice a week with unscripted guests.

Even though “Hasna Mana Hai” has multiple storylines, in essence, it is based on Tabish’s real life. “ It shows Hashmi as a Karachiitte who went to Canada. Now, he has come back to Pakistan and settled in Lahore, which is an original story,” 

'To Be Honest': Tabish Hashmi bids farewell to ... 04:50 PM | 15 Jan, 2022

Popular comedian Tabish Hashmi is ready to say goodbye to his popular talk show 'To Be Honest' (TBH) and needless to ...

More From This Category
Ahmed Ali Butt’s new video with Mahira Khan and ...
07:10 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
Watch – Umair Jaswal drops new song 'Bewafa'
06:42 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
Amar Khan’s new TikTok video goes viral
06:00 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
Nimra Khan shares her two cents about wearing ...
04:45 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
Tiktoker Jannat Mirza's new swimming pool video ...
03:30 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
Merub Ali spotted enjoying Asim Azhar’s concert ...
03:00 PM | 5 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ahmed Ali Butt’s new video with Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa wins hearts
07:10 PM | 5 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr