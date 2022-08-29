Ayesha Omar leaves fans mesmerized with latest video
04:53 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous looks and fashionable wardrobe choices. 

Proving that she is a globe-trotter at heart, this time around the Bulbulay star left the admirers stunned with her new video.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old actress shared a sweet video where she and her friend were spotted singing their heart out, marking a fun-filled evening.

On the work front, Omar was last seen in ARY Digital’s Habs. Omar also appeared in Rehbra, and she is currently working on Selahuddin Eyyubi Pak-Turk television project with Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed.

