Ayesha Omar leaves fans mesmerized with latest video

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous looks and fashionable wardrobe choices.

Proving that she is a globe-trotter at heart, this time around the Bulbulay star left the admirers stunned with her new video.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old actress shared a sweet video where she and her friend were spotted singing their heart out, marking a fun-filled evening.

On the work front, Omar was last seen in ARY Digital’s Habs. Omar also appeared in Rehbra, and she is currently working on Selahuddin Eyyubi Pak-Turk television project with Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed.