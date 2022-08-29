Ayesha Omar leaves fans mesmerized with latest video
Share
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous looks and fashionable wardrobe choices.
Proving that she is a globe-trotter at heart, this time around the Bulbulay star left the admirers stunned with her new video.
Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old actress shared a sweet video where she and her friend were spotted singing their heart out, marking a fun-filled evening.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Omar was last seen in ARY Digital’s Habs. Omar also appeared in Rehbra, and she is currently working on Selahuddin Eyyubi Pak-Turk television project with Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed.
Ayesha Omar sets internet on fire with latest ... 05:00 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
The recent pictures of Lollywood's diva Ayesha Omar from her Greece vacation set the internet on fire. The Bulbulay ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
- Covering priorities for a worry-free pilgrimage07:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistani Olympian Manzoor Hussain Jr. passes away in Lahore06:13 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- PTI, PML-N trade barbs as Shaukat Tarin’s audio leak about IMF deal ...05:42 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
-
- Shahroz Sabzwari pens a beautiful birthday wish for Sadaf Kanwal03:27 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral video05:26 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022