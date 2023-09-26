Search

Sonya Hussyn explores Walled City of Lahore

Web Desk
11:48 PM | 26 Sep, 2023
Sonya Hussyn explores Walled City of Lahore
Source: Sonya Hussayn (Instagram)

Sonya Hussyn, a name synonymous with acting excellence and impeccable style in the Pakistani entertainment industry, recently embarked on a unique adventure that beautifully blended her passion for fashion with her zest for exploration.

Dressed in a crisp white embroidered shirt paired with jeans, Sonya took on the vibrant city of Lahore, proving that comfort and style can coexist seamlessly.

Her journey began at the awe-inspiring Badshahi Mosque, where she effortlessly exuded an aura of timeless elegance. Her white embroidered shirt, adorned with delicate floral patterns, harmonized with the majestic grandeur of the fort.

Accompanying her on this expedition was a friend, and they were captured indulging in delectable ice cream cones, a refreshing way to beat Lahore's sizzling heat.

"???? ishq hua ……" she captioned the post.

On the work front, Hussyn, alongside Affan Waheed, is set to grace the big screen in the upcoming film, "Rafi: The Untold Story." 

