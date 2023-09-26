WATCH — Journalist reveals shocking details about Imran Riaz Khan

Search

Noor Fatima
12:18 AM | 26 Sep, 2023
Imran Riaz Khan

Pakistani anchor person and journalist Imran Riaz Khan's return after months of disappearance without any trace has been a sigh of relief for the journalist and his family, however, Khan's mental and physical condition have been nothing but distressing.

While media outlets and people were requested to wait for a while before meeting Khan, a journalist and the latter's close friend, Fahad Shehbaz Khan, revealed shocking details about Imran Riaz's current condition.

Khan began explaining in the video that “Imran Riaz Khan was standing in the TV lounge at his home.” 

“That is where I met and hugged him. As soon as I embraced Khan, I realized his had lost significant amount of weight and almost looked malnourished,” Khan added.

“He has lost 22 kg weight,” the journalist said.

Khan implied that during his conversation with Imran Riaz, the latter had a huge “linguistic problem” keeping in view how “fluent” he is generally, and his speech is divorced of staccato.

“On a scale of 10, Khan is only able to score 2 in eloquence and verbal clarity,” Khan noted.

He further said that the Imran took “1 minute 30 seconds” to narrate his apprehension — something Khan himself spoke taking 10/14 seconds.

“It seems as if Imran's eloquence and speech has been targeted and paralyzed,” Khan said adding that “he still has a sharp memory although there is severe psychological trauma registered in his mind.”

“The Imran that disappeared is no more,” Khan highlighted.

The journalist also marked Khan's psychological state at “4 on a scale of 10,” and opined that it might take “3-4 months for Khan to completely recover and be back on track.”

“It is good to see him back but it is unfortunate that Imran isn't in his best condition,” Khan noted.

<

The outspoken journalist and a staunch supporter of former PM Imran Khan, has not been seen publicly since May but on September 25, 2023, Mr Khan returned home safely, days after Lahore High Court gave Punjab IGP last opportunity to recover the missing anchorperson.

Imran Riaz Khan returns home safely after four months of detention

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

