Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price Updates – 17 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold and silver prices took hit over the weekend, both globally and locally. Saraffa Association reports that the international price of gold dropped by $9 per ounce, bringing it down to $3,335 per ounce.

Locally, 24-carat gold plunged by Rs 900 per tola to Rs 356,200, while the 10-gram rate fell by Rs 771 to Rs 305,384.

Today Gold Rates