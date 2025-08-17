Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price Updates – 17 August 2025

By News Desk
9:05 am | Aug 17, 2025
Gold Prices in Pakistan Reach Record Highs

KARACHI – Gold and silver prices took hit over the weekend, both globally and locally. Saraffa Association reports that the international price of gold dropped by $9 per ounce, bringing it down to $3,335 per ounce.

Locally, 24-carat gold plunged by Rs 900 per tola to Rs 356,200, while the 10-gram rate fell by Rs 771 to Rs 305,384.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Silver
Karachi 356,200 Rs4,031
Lahore 356,200 Rs4,031
Islamabad 356,200 Rs4,031
Peshawar 356,200 Rs4,031
Quetta 356,200 Rs4,031

Silver didn’t escape the slide either, with the per tola price declining by Rs 41 to Rs 4,031 and the 10-gram rate dropping by Rs 36 to Rs 3,455.

Experts warn that the ongoing volatility in global markets could continue to shake precious metals prices, leaving investors on edge as the economic landscape shifts.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

