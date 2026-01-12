Schools Winter Vacations to shift from December to January amid cold weather

ISLAMABAD – Schoolchildren might wake up to new calendar. For years, December marked usual winter break, a brief escape from classrooms. But with January bringing biting winds and plunging temperatures, Education Department is now considering shifting winter vacations.

In potential change for students and parents, Sindh Education and Literacy Department is reportedly considering moving winter vacations for schools to January starting from the 2026–27 academic year. The proposal comes amid growing concerns that the coldest weather now hits in January rather than December.

Education officials said the change is driven by shifting climate patterns observed in recent years. The matter will be discussed by department’s Steering Committee in its upcoming meeting. If approved, schools across country’s southeastern region including Karachi would take their winter break in January instead of final days of December.

As December has seen milder temperatures in recent years, January now brings sharp winds and plunging temperatures, often dropping into single digits. Despite this, the current academic calendar requires schools to resume classes on January 1, exposing students to the harshest winter conditions.

This year, schools reopened before the coldest period arrived, prompting authorities to temporarily adjust school timings. With the approval of Education Minister Sardar Shah, classes ran from 9 am for a two-week period between January 12 and January 26.