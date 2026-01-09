Punjab education minister shares update on winter holiday extension

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has clarified that there will be no extension in the winter holidays for educational institutions in the province.

The minister addressed rumors circulating on social media about an extension in holidays, stating that these claims were entirely false.

He emphasized that all schools and colleges will reopen as per the previously announced schedule, with classes resuming on January 12.

Minister Hayat further explained that a viral notification circulating online, claiming an extension of the holidays, is a fake document. The Education Department has not issued any such notice, and the holidays will not be extended beyond the planned dates.

The clarification was made public by the minister through his official social media channels, urging the public not to believe in misleading information.

Recently, a fake notification regarding the extension of holidays in Punjab’s educational institutions had been circulating widely on social media, prompting the Education Minister to step in and clear the confusion.