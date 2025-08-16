Local Gold Prices see another decline in Pakistan amid global dip

ISLAMABAD – The downward trend in gold prices remained both globally and locally, with further declines recorded on last working day of the week.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows gold coming down by $9 per ounce, bringing price to $3,335 per ounce. This decline influenced local market, where 24-carat gold dipped by Rs 900 per tola to Rs 356,200.

The price per 10 grams also decreased by Rs 771, reaching Rs 305,384. Silver prices also saw a reduction, with the per tola rate dropping by Rs 41 to Rs 4,031, and the price per 10 grams falling by Rs 36 to Rs 3,455.

The trend reflects continued volatility in the precious metals market amid global economic fluctuations.