Fact Check: Will cold weather break 100-year record in Pakistan this year?

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has firmly rejected rumors circulating on social media about a severe cold wave and unusual snowfall in the country, calling the claims baseless and fabricated.

A senior PMD official told media that the news being spread online was misleading and not in line with actual weather conditions.

He assured the public that the weather in the coming days would remain normal for the season, and there would be no record-breaking cold.

According to the DG, the current weather situation is typical for winter, and he urged people to rely only on official and credible sources for weather forecasts. He also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading unverified information on social media to avoid unnecessary panic.

Recently, a social media post went viral, claiming that from January 16 to 25, the country would experience the coldest temperatures in a century.

The post also predicted heavy snowfall in cities like Rawalpindi and Islamabad, with temperatures possibly dropping to as low as -5°C, a condition not seen since January 1964.

Similar claims about snowfall and extreme cold were also made for Lahore, Murree, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the Met Office dismissed these as unfounded.

However, the department stressed that while winter weather would persist, it would not exceed the usual cold experienced during the season.