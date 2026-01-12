Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 12 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices stayed stable at Rs473,262, highest level ever recorded in Pakistan. The price of 10 grams of gold also witnessed a dramatic rise, leaping Rs3,172 to reach Rs405,745, according to figures released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Latest Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Type Price Gold per Tola 473,262 Gold (10 Grams) 405,745

Prices surged across all purity levels. Twenty-two karat gold soared to Rs433,583.33 per tola, while 21K gold hit Rs413,875 and 18K gold climbed to Rs354,750. On a per-gram basis, rates stood at Rs37,173.58 for 22K, Rs35,483.88 for 21K, and Rs30,414.75 for 18K. Per-ounce prices crossed the staggering Rs1.05 million mark for higher-purity gold.

Dates 24K Gold 09-Jan Rs469,562 08-Jan Rs466,162 07-Jan Rs466,762 06-Jan Rs467,962 05-Jan Rs464,762 03-Jan Rs455,562 02-Jan Rs460,262

The local rally was turbocharged by fireworks in global markets, where international gold prices spiked by $37 to $4,509 per ounce, bolstered by a $20 premium. Silver joined the surge, with domestic prices jumping Rs270 to settle at Rs8,465 per tola.

On the global stage, spot gold climbed 0.5 percent to $4,496.09 per ounce during early US trading, placing the metal on track for a nearly 4 percent weekly gain. Gold recently touched a historic peak of $4,549.71 on December 26, highlighting intense demand for safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, US gold futures for February delivery closed 0.9 percent higher at $4,500.90.