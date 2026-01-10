Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 10 January 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved higher amid strong upward trend in international bullion markets. In the domestic market, the price of gold increased by Rs3,400 per tola, taking it to Rs469,562.
Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10 grams of gold also registered a significant rise of Rs2,915, closing at Rs402,573.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Category
|Price (Rs)
|Change
|Gold (per tola)
|469,562
|+3,400
|Gold (10 grams)
|402,573
|+2,915
Latest Gold Price
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|429,916.67
|410,375
|351,750
|Per 1 Gram
|36,859.17
|35,183.75
|30,157.50
|Per 10 Gram
|368,591.67
|351,837.50
|301,575
|Per Ounce
|1,044,697.50
|997,211.25
|854,752.50
The increase comes after a slight correction a day earlier, when gold prices fell by Rs600 per tola and settled at Rs466,162 on Thursday.
On the global front, gold prices jumped by $34 to reach $4,472 per ounce, including a premium of $20, driven by renewed investor interest.
Meanwhile, silver prices followed a similar upward trajectory, rising by Rs70 to stand at Rs8,195 per tola in the local market.