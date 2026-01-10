Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 10 January 2025

By News Desk
8:43 am | Jan 10, 2026
Gold Prices Drop By Rs10400 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved higher amid strong upward trend in international bullion markets. In the domestic market, the price of gold increased by Rs3,400 per tola, taking it to Rs469,562.

Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10 grams of gold also registered a significant rise of Rs2,915, closing at Rs402,573.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Category Price (Rs) Change
Gold (per tola) 469,562 +3,400
Gold (10 grams) 402,573 +2,915

Latest Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold  21K Gold  18K Gold 
Per Tola 429,916.67 410,375 351,750
Per 1 Gram 36,859.17 35,183.75 30,157.50
Per 10 Gram 368,591.67 351,837.50 301,575
Per Ounce 1,044,697.50 997,211.25 854,752.50

 

The increase comes after a slight correction a day earlier, when gold prices fell by Rs600 per tola and settled at Rs466,162 on Thursday.

On the global front, gold prices jumped by $34 to reach $4,472 per ounce, including a premium of $20, driven by renewed investor interest.

Meanwhile, silver prices followed a similar upward trajectory, rising by Rs70 to stand at Rs8,195 per tola in the local market.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now