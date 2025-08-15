Gold prices slide Rs1,000 Per Tola in Pakistan amid global dip

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down on Friday amid losses in the international market.

Rates shared by Saraffa Association shows price of gold dropped by Rs1,000 per tola to Rs357,100, while the rate for 10 grams decreased by Rs858 to Rs306,155.

The precious metal had already seen a Rs200 fall earlier in the week, closing at Rs358,100 per tola.

Since the beginning of the week, gold prices witnessed consistent downward trajectory. Starting from Rs362,700 per tola on 8 August, the rate dipped to Rs362,400 on 9 August and continued to fall, reaching Rs362,200 on 7 August and Rs359,300 on 6 August.

Internationally, gold prices retreated to $3,344 per ounce whereas silver rates remained steady at Rs4,072 per tola.