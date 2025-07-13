Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per tola Gold Price in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi – 13 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed more gains over the weekend amid an upward trajectory in the international bullion market. Price of 24-karat gold moved up by Rs1,100 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs358,100 whereas 10-gram price increased by Rs944, settling at Rs307,013 as the domestic market closed the week.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold per tola Silver per tola Karachi Rs358,100 Rs3,937 Lahore Rs358,100 Rs3,937 Islamabad Rs358,100 Rs3,937 Peshawar Rs358,100 Rs3,937 Quetta Rs358,100 Rs3,937

The surge in local gold rates aligns with global market movement, where gold prices advanced by $11 per ounce. The precious metal was being traded at $3,356 internationally, reflecting ongoing investor interest and safe-haven demand.

This marks the second consecutive day of gains. On Friday, July 11, gold prices in Pakistan had already witnessed a major jump, with the per tola rate increasing by Rs2,300 to reach Rs357,000. Similarly, the 10-gram rate had climbed by Rs1,971 to Rs306,069.