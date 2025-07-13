Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per tola Gold Price in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi – 13 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed more gains over the weekend amid an upward trajectory in the international bullion market. Price of 24-karat gold moved up by Rs1,100 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs358,100 whereas 10-gram price increased by Rs944, settling at Rs307,013 as the domestic market closed the week.
Gold Rates Today
|City
|Gold per tola
|Silver per tola
|Karachi
|Rs358,100
|Rs3,937
|Lahore
|Rs358,100
|Rs3,937
|Islamabad
|Rs358,100
|Rs3,937
|Peshawar
|Rs358,100
|Rs3,937
|Quetta
|Rs358,100
|Rs3,937
The surge in local gold rates aligns with global market movement, where gold prices advanced by $11 per ounce. The precious metal was being traded at $3,356 internationally, reflecting ongoing investor interest and safe-haven demand.
This marks the second consecutive day of gains. On Friday, July 11, gold prices in Pakistan had already witnessed a major jump, with the per tola rate increasing by Rs2,300 to reach Rs357,000. Similarly, the 10-gram rate had climbed by Rs1,971 to Rs306,069.