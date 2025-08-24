China praises Pakistani military as pillar of stability and bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – China’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on Wang Yi’s Key meeting with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Islamabad.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi said that the Pakistani military is a pillar of national stability and a strong guardian of Pak-China friendship and cooperation. The Pakistani military has consistently supported the implementation of key agreements reached between the leadership of both countries.

He added that strengthening Pak-China relations amid global uncertainties is highly beneficial for regional peace and stability. China has always prioritized Pakistan in its neighborly diplomacy.

Wang Yi further stated that despite challenging times, Pak-China relations have grown even stronger, establishing a solid traditional friendship.

The Chinese Foreign Minister also said that China will continue to fully support Pakistan in protecting its territorial integrity and national security and welcomed Pakistan’s significant role in global affairs.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also reported that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said China is Pakistan’s “iron friend,” and both countries have always shared each other’s joys and sorrows. The Pak-China strategic partnership is as strong as a rock.

He emphasized that maintaining friendly relations with China is the unanimous position of the Pakistani nation. He expressed gratitude to China’s leadership for its valuable support in Pakistan’s economic and social development. The Pakistani military is ready to actively promote counter-terrorism and security cooperation.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir added that efforts will continue to ensure the protection of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, and steps will be taken to further strengthen Pak-China friendship while advancing along the path of development.