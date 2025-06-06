Romanian envoy Stoenescu shares heartfelt blessings of Joy, Harmony with Pakistanis

By News Desk
9:35 pm | Jun 6, 2025
Romanian Envoy Stoenescu Shares Heartfelt Blessings Of Joy Harmony With Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of Romania Dan Stoenescu celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with Pakistani community, stressing Spirit of Generosity on Festival of Sacrifice.

Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Romanina envoy to Pakistanis shows meaningful values of dedication, generosity, and selflessness that are central to this important celebration.

Stoenescu called Eid-ul-Azha a special occasion that brings families and communities together through acts of kindness, shared meals, and a spirit of unity. He extended his best wishes for a joyful and peaceful Eid, hoping the festival would bring happiness, prosperity, and harmony to people and communities across Pakistan.

He expressed Eid Mubarak on behalf of the Romanian Embassy in Islamabad, highlighting the friendship and goodwill that exists between Romania and Pakistan.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now