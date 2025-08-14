Surgeons remove mobile phone from patient’s stomach in rare operation

Doctors at the General Hospital in Hurghada, Egypt, have successfully removed a mobile phone from a patient’s stomach during a rare surgery.

According to the Red Sea Health Directorate, the patient arrived at the hospital complaining of severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, and weakness.

X-rays and scans revealed that a small mobile phone was lodged in his stomach, which he had accidentally swallowed.

Hospital Director Dr. Karim El-Shabrawy said a team of expert surgeons immediately performed an operation to remove the device.

The surgery was successful, and the patient’s condition is now stable, although he remains under observation.

Authorities have not disclosed how the patient swallowed the phone.

Reports note that a similar case occurred in Egypt in 2021, when a mobile phone was removed from a patient’s esophagus.

Experts have warned that swallowing such dangerous objects can be life-threatening.