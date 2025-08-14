Hania Aamir shines globally, ranked among world’s most beautiful actresses

Famous Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has earned another international accolade, making it to the list of the world’s most beautiful actresses.

Hania is the only Pakistani actress to secure a spot in this ranking.

According to IMDb — a global platform that rates films, dramas, web series, and profiles of showbiz personalities — Hania has been placed sixth in its list of the top 10 most beautiful actresses for 2025 and 2026.

Turkish actress and model Hande Erçel, known for her films, ranked tenth. Hollywood actress Amber Heard took the ninth spot, actress and producer Emma Watson eighth, and Ana de Armas seventh.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, the only Indian on the list, ranked fifth, while South Korean actress Nancy McDonie came fourth, Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat third, and American actress Shailene Woodley second. Australian star Margot Robbie topped the list.

Though Hania trails Kriti Sanon in the ranking, she surpassed renowned names like Amber Heard and Emma Watson.