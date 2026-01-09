Abida Parveen death rumors false, daughter confirms singer is safe and healthy

Reports circulating on social media about the death of renowned Sufi singer Abida Parveen are false and baseless.

Rejecting these rumors, Abida Parveen’s daughter has clarified that her mother is completely safe, well, and in good health.

Explaining the situation, she said that news about the legendary singer’s passing is entirely untrue.

She further explained that a woman named Abida Parveen had passed away in Lahore’s Dilgaran Chowk area, which led to the misunderstanding. “These reports are completely false. Fans are being misled by the spread of incorrect information about my mother’s death,” she said.

In addition, Abida Parveen’s daughter appealed to the public to rely only on authentic and credible sources for information and not to believe rumors.

It is worth noting that these false reports caused serious concern among Abida Parveen’s fans across the country and abroad. The family has requested the public and the media to refrain from spreading unverified information and to respect the artist’s and her family’s privacy.