Irfan Junejo’s LOOP: All You Need to Know About Viral Coffee Everyone’s Lining Up For

KARACHI – Pakistani vlogger and social media sensation Irfan Junejo stepped out of digital world and into real life, as he opened a café, and it has everyone talking, especially Karachiites. After wildly successful soft launch, Junejo announced four new LOOP locations, marking the beginning of a coffee brand that’s set to change how Karachi drinks its coffee.

The response to the test outlet was nothing short of phenomenal. With a limited menu and just 8-hour days, customers flocked to get their hands on LOOP, leaving glowing feedback and solid advice that Junejo promised to use as the brand grows.

On social media, the YouTuber said “I started a coffee company, and this is us building @drinkloop in public. The response has been unreal. This is only the soft launch. Bukhari opening soon. Phase 8 → Outlet 2. Johar and NN 5 Star construction just kicked off. One step. One cup. Stay in the loop.”

What sets LOOP apart is not just its popularity, it’s the price, ambience, taste and love for the YouTuber. From classic brews to lattes, LOOP offers quality coffee for Rs400, with the priciest cup under PKR 550. There’s no flashy advertising, only word-of-mouth, social media reels, and Irfan’s reputation driving the hype.

Phase 8 Karachi is buzzing, lines are forming, and even Gen Z coffee connoisseurs are impressed. LOOP isn’t just a café; it’s a community moment proving that premium coffee shouldn’t be a luxury.

Irfan Junejo’s journey is just as compelling. Starting in 2017 as a vlogger while working as a mobile app designer, he gained fame through his unique storytelling style and iconic line, “Scenes kuch aisay hain.” Over the years, he turned his influence into SCNZCREW, a successful merchandise brand, before pioneering loop-style short-form content on social platforms.

With LOOP grind, Junejo shows how content creators can build an audience first, then turn that following into a thriving business. It also shows how coffee culture is changing, and Irfan Junejo is leading the charge, one cup at a time.