Irfan Junejo raises PKR5.37 million for Palestine

Maheen Khawaja
05:15 PM | 1 Nov, 2023
Irfan Junejo raises PKR5.37 million for Palestine
Source: Instagram

Prominent YouTuber Irfan Junejo took to his social media channels on October 21st to initiate a charitable fundraising campaign for the benefit of Palestine. In his announcement, he informed his substantial following that the entirety of the proceeds would be allocated to alleviate the enduring hardships faced by the Palestinian population in light of ongoing Israeli conflicts.

Subsequently, Junejo provided an update through his Instagram Stories, confirming the closure of the fundraising initiative due to the remarkable collection of an impressive sum of PKR5 million. He elaborated on his visit to the bank to execute a payment order, which he encountered difficulties with. Ultimately, he resorted to writing a check and proceeded to convey the substantial amount to an accredited charitable organization dedicated to receiving contributions, namely the AlKhidmat Foundation.

In response, the AlKhidmat Foundation expressed their gratitude on their official Instagram platform, acknowledging Irfan Junejo, a renowned vlogger and blogger, and his devoted fan base. They credited their collective efforts in raising a commendable PKR5.37 million for the Palestinian-Gaza Relief, underscoring the vital role played by Junejo's followers in this benevolent endeavour.

Atif Aslam, a prominent Pakistani singer, made a substantial contribution of PKR15 million toward essential medical and food aid for Gaza, Palestine. 

These benevolent contributions not only manifest an admirable display of compassion but also underscore the positive impact that influential individuals can wield in aiding those in distress.

In addition to Junejo and Aslam, other notable celebrities such as Osman Khalid Butt, Hasan Raheem, and Ushna Shah have consistently utilized their public platforms to voice their concern for the plight of Palestinians, thereby becoming advocates for those impacted by the distressing situation attributed to Israel's actions.

Atif Aslam donates Rs15 million for aid to Palestine

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

