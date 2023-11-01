Irfan Junejo raises PKR5.37 million for Palestine

Prominent YouTuber Irfan Junejo took to his social media channels on October 21st to initiate a charitable fundraising campaign for the benefit of Palestine. In his announcement, he informed his substantial following that the entirety of the proceeds would be allocated to alleviate the enduring hardships faced by the Palestinian population in light of ongoing Israeli conflicts.
Subsequently, Junejo provided an update through his Instagram Stories, confirming the closure of the fundraising initiative due to the remarkable collection of an impressive sum of PKR5 million. He elaborated on his visit to the bank to execute a payment order, which he encountered difficulties with. Ultimately, he resorted to writing a check and proceeded to convey the substantial amount to an accredited charitable organization dedicated to receiving contributions, namely the AlKhidmat Foundation.
In response, the AlKhidmat Foundation expressed their gratitude on their official Instagram platform, acknowledging Irfan Junejo, a renowned vlogger and blogger, and his devoted fan base. They credited their collective efforts in raising a commendable PKR5.37 million for the Palestinian-Gaza Relief, underscoring the vital role played by Junejo's followers in this benevolent endeavour.
Atif Aslam, a prominent Pakistani singer, made a substantial contribution of PKR15 million toward essential medical and food aid for Gaza, Palestine.
These benevolent contributions not only manifest an admirable display of compassion but also underscore the positive impact that influential individuals can wield in aiding those in distress.
In addition to Junejo and Aslam, other notable celebrities such as Osman Khalid Butt, Hasan Raheem, and Ushna Shah have consistently utilized their public platforms to voice their concern for the plight of Palestinians, thereby becoming advocates for those impacted by the distressing situation attributed to Israel's actions.
The roller-coaster ride for Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.05 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal remains stable at 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Gold continues its upward trajectory in domestic market of Pakistan following back-to-back surges in international market.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola increased by Rs900 and the new price hovered at Rs213,000. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs771 and reached Rs182,613.
The price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,365, 21 karat rate is Rs189,350 and 18k gold rate is around Rs162,300 for a single tola.
Globally, the price of the bullion moved up by $3 dollars to $2015.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.