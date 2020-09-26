Lily Collins is engaged to Charlie McDowell
Share
Congratulations are in order! Lily Collins is engaged to boyfriend Charlie McDowell.
The actor took to Instagram to announce the happy news and posted two photos of the cute couple and a close-up of her unique ring.
“I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together…” she captioned the before and after proposal snaps.
Posting a sweet picture of Collins, McDowell also shared the news saying,"In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you."
The couple have been dating for more than a year.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Balochistan to initiate Gwadar safe city plan01:34 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
- Defence Minister witnesses multinational military exercise KAVKAZ ...11:54 AM | 27 Sep, 2020
- Private schools announce fee waiver, installment facility amid ...11:27 AM | 27 Sep, 2020
- World Tourism Day being marked today10:54 AM | 27 Sep, 2020
- New destinations explored for tourism to uplift economic, social ...10:42 AM | 27 Sep, 2020
- Sajal Aly and Janhvi Kapoor send each other love on Instagram03:11 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
- Drug probe: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan ...02:30 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
-
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020