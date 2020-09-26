Lily Collins is engaged to Charlie McDowell

Congratulations are in order! Lily Collins is engaged to boyfriend Charlie McDowell.

The actor took to Instagram to announce the happy news and posted two photos of the cute couple and a close-up of her unique ring.

“I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together…” she captioned the before and after proposal snaps.

Posting a sweet picture of Collins, McDowell also shared the news saying,"In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you."

The couple have been dating for more than a year.

