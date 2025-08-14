PTI workers storm Rawalpindi streets, face-off with cops amid crackdown

RAWALPINDI – Dissent leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) take it to Rawalpindi’s roads in a charged display of political defiance. The rally, led by PTI North Punjab President Malik Taimoor Masood, saw crowds waving Pakistan and PTI flags, with chants echoing through the city.

The march along Murree Road turned confrontational as police attempted to disperse the gathering. Witnesses reported heated exchanges and scuffles, with law enforcement resorting to arrests of multiple PTI workers.

عوام پاکستان اور پی ٹی آئی کے جھنڈے اٹھائے راولپنڈی کی سڑکوں پر نکل آئی ۔ pic.twitter.com/3N2tFQqcUD — Azhar Mashwani (official) (@AzharMashwaniPk) August 13, 2025

Despite the heavy police presence, participants described the atmosphere as electric, with youth wing members at the forefront. PTI leaders condemned the crackdown, accusing the authorities of stifling democratic expression under the guise of maintaining order.

Authorities have yet to comment on the exact number of detainees or any injuries sustained during the clashes.