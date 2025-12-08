Convert US Dollars, Euro, Pound, Riyal, Dirham to Pakistani Rupees – 8 Dec 2025

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market in Pakistan opened the week with key global currencies maintaining stable momentum against the Pakistani rupee. The US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal led trading charts as demand for foreign currency remains strong.

US Dollar was seen trading at Rs281.35 in buying and Rs283.25 in selling, reflecting steady appetite among importers and travelers.

Euro posted buying at Rs327.60 and selling at Rs330.60, while the British Pound Sterling remained one of the most expensive foreign currencies, trading at Rs374.60 (buying) and Rs378.10 (selling).

With remittances flowing into Pakistan, the UAE Dirham stood at Rs76.65 for buying and Rs77.40 for selling.