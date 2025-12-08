Latest

Convert US Dollars, Euro, Pound, Riyal, Dirham to Pakistani Rupees – 8 Dec 2025

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market in Pakistan opened the week with key global currencies maintaining stable momentum against the Pakistani rupee. The US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal led trading charts as demand for foreign currency remains strong.

US Dollar was seen trading at Rs281.35 in buying and Rs283.25 in selling, reflecting steady appetite among importers and travelers.

Euro posted buying at Rs327.60 and selling at Rs330.60, while the British Pound Sterling remained one of the most expensive foreign currencies, trading at Rs374.60 (buying) and Rs378.10 (selling).

With remittances flowing into Pakistan, the UAE Dirham stood at Rs76.65 for buying and Rs77.40 for selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.35 283.25
Euro EUR 327.60 330.60
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374.60 378.10
UAE Dirham AED 76.65 77.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.00 75.50
Australian Dollar AUD 184.60 188.60
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.50 754.50
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.15 204.85
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.35 39.75
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.07 3.16
Japanese Yen JPY 1.80 1.90
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 912.60 922.60
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.35 67.95
New Zealand Dollar NZD 159.00 161.00
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.45 27.75
Omani Riyal OMR 728.85 738.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 215.60 220.60
Swedish Krona SEK 29.45 29.75
Swiss Franc CHF 346.70 349.45
Thai Baht THB 8.62 8.77
   
