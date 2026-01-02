Iran urges closer media ties with Pakistan to counter ‘false narratives’

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri pushed for major expansion of media cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, declaring the two neighbors “brothers who stand shoulder to shoulder in times of crisis.”

During a high-profile visit to the headquarters of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Ambassador Amiri met APP Managing Director Muhammad Asim Khichi and highlighted the historic, emotional, and strategic bond linking Islamabad and Tehran. He praised the Pakistani people for their warmth toward Iran and recalled the enduring tradition of mutual support between the two nations, citing Pakistan’s courage during its war with India as a defining moment of solidarity.

Painting an ambitious vision for the future, the Iranian envoy unveiled vast opportunities for intensified bilateral cooperation, including joint military exercises, expanded trade, and deeper cultural engagement. He disclosed that Pakistan-Iran trade currently stands at $3.3 billion and expressed strong confidence that it could skyrocket to an ambitious $10 billion annually in the coming years.

Placing the media at the center of modern diplomacy, Ambassador Amiri stressed that direct news exchange between Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) and APP is vital to counter disinformation, challenge distorted narratives, and cement people-to-people ties across borders.

He also spotlighted Iran’s push to strengthen regional connectivity, pointing to the opening of new border crossings and the launch of direct flights between Islamabad and Tehran as game-changing developments. In a major diplomatic signal, the ambassador formally invited the President of Pakistan to visit Iran, noting that recent high-level engagements reflect rapidly accelerating bilateral momentum.

APP Managing Director Muhammad Asim Khichi warmly welcomed Iran’s steadfast support for Pakistan, particularly on the Palestine issue, and reaffirmed APP’s determination to deepen collaboration across media, trade, and cultural sectors. He further underscored the growing importance of religious tourism, pilgrimage, and shared sacred sites in reinforcing the bonds between the two countries.

The meeting brought together senior officials from both sides, including APP Executive Director Sabeen Usman Khattak, Director Marketing Ali Raza Alvi, Deputy Director Diplomatic and Global Affairs Mudassar Iqbal, along with Iranian Embassy officials Hadi Gulraiz and Habib, underscoring the high-level significance of the engagement.