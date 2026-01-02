Latest

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 2 January 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:29 am | Jan 2, 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market opened today with major global currencies holding firm against local currency as New Year starts.

US Dollar is being traded at 281 for buying and 283.2 for selling, while Euro stands at 330/333.5. UK Pound Sterling remains the strongest among commonly traded currencies, quoted at 378.75 for buying and 382.75 for selling.

UAE Dirham is available at 76.45/77.40, and Saudi Riyal is trading at 74.80/75.45, reflecting steady demand from travelers and remittance flows.

Other major currencies, including Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc, and Singapore Dollar showed stable rates with minor fluctuations. Asian currencies such as the Indian Rupee, Japanese Yen, and Chinese Yuan also remained largely unchanged.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281 283.2
Euro EUR 330 333.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 378.75 382.75
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.45 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 190.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743 753
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.55 207.55
China Yuan CNY 39.58 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 43.72 44.12
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.03 3.12
Japanese Yen JPY 1.79 1.89
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.75 920.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 68.6 69.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.24 163.24
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.66 27.96
Omani Riyal OMR 727.75 737.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.26 76.96
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.1 222.1
Swedish Krona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 351.82 354.57
Thai Baht THB 8.88 9.03
   
Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Search now