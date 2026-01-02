Kp Cm Sohail Afridi Open To Engagement With Establishment On Provincial Issues

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi has said that PTI founder Imran Khan has not asked him to hold talks with the establishment; however, he is prepared to engage with the establishment and improve relations on provincial matters.

The chief minister held one-on-one meetings with senior journalists in Peshawar and, during an informal discussion, said that the PTI founder had not assigned him the task of talks with the establishment. He added that the responsibility for dialogue had been entrusted to Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas.

He said he was ready to engage with the establishment on provincial issues and work towards improving relations.

Sohail Afridi said he was not being allowed to meet the PTI founder, stressing that the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law must prevail and that drone attacks should be stopped.

He added that the government, along with the establishment and all stakeholders, should formulate policies that serve public interests.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister said that if any ceremony or meeting takes place, he would certainly meet Field Marshal Asim Munir.

He said Peshawar would be developed, though not like Lahore where public gatherings and rallies are restricted. He added that the federal government has yet to pay Rs700 billion in outstanding dues under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) for the merged districts.

According to him, the federal government has provided only Rs168 billion under the AIP over the years, while more than Rs4 trillion remains payable to the province under various heads, including net hydel profit.

The chief minister said that talks for the release of the PTI founder would require conducive conditions and an enabling environment. He added that PTI leadership would have to step forward with determination. He said it was legitimate for the PTI founder’s sisters to come out and campaign for his release, as they were striving for their brother’s freedom.

He said his visit to Lahore was aimed at raising public awareness, while the purpose of the Karachi visit was also to mobilise people for the PTI founder’s release, adding that the PTI founder was a leader of the entire country, not just Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said his government follows a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, with principles centred on transparency, merit, development, and eradication of corruption. He added that out of the Rs1,000 billion allocated for the merged districts, more than Rs700 billion is still outstanding with the centre.

Sohail Afridi said that funds received from the centre would be spent systematically in the merged districts, and that the start of development would help eliminate militancy there. He added that law and order remains the biggest challenge for his government, which it is striving to overcome.

Highlighting provincial government priorities, he said he works personally and expects the same commitment from his team, adding that they must deliver visible change for the public.

He said the provincial government would pay compensation for displacement from Tirah and other areas wherever people are forced to relocate.

He added that wherever people are displaced, including Tirah, compensation payments would be made by the provincial government. However, he said they continue to stand by the PTI founder’s policy and oppose military operations. He added that a grand jirga was convened in the provincial assembly for the same purpose, which opposed operations.

Addressing journalists, he urged them to verify information before reporting hearsay, saying propaganda is spread that schools and hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lack facilities. He said the situation would improve if the federal government cleared the province’s outstanding dues.

He said opponents unfairly blame his government for 75 years of deprivation in the merged districts. He added that efforts are underway to find a permanent solution to the province’s electricity issues, review transmission lines and outstanding dues payable to PESCO, and resolve the issue of net hydel profit owed by the federal government.

The chief minister said it is also possible that steps may be taken to bring PESCO under the administrative control of the provincial government.

Commenting on his recent Lahore visit, Sohail Afridi said inappropriate language was used during the visit, for which an apology has been offered. He said the remarks were a reaction to the treatment they faced.

He said they were subjected to severe mistreatment in Punjab, adding that whenever his convoy passed, people present were detained afterward. He said it was anticipated that such behaviour would be adopted in Punjab.

Sohail Afridi said plans are being finalised for a visit to Karachi, where meetings will be held with ISF and ILF.

Regarding protests, he said the February 8 protest would