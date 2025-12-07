Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Open Market Rates – 7 Dec 2025

Latest

By News Desk
9:05 am | Dec 7, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee remained largely stable against key international currencies as trading opened in the interbank and open market. US Dollar continued to hold strong, priced at Rs281.35 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.

Euro, UK Pound also maintained an upward stance, with the Euro trading at Rs327.6 buying and Rs330.6 selling, while Pound remained at Rs374.6 buying and Rs378.1 selling.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs76.65 buying and Rs77.4 selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal traded at Rs75 buying and Rs75.5 selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
