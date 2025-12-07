Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Open Market Rates – 7 Dec 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee remained largely stable against key international currencies as trading opened in the interbank and open market. US Dollar continued to hold strong, priced at Rs281.35 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.

Euro, UK Pound also maintained an upward stance, with the Euro trading at Rs327.6 buying and Rs330.6 selling, while Pound remained at Rs374.6 buying and Rs378.1 selling.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs76.65 buying and Rs77.4 selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal traded at Rs75 buying and Rs75.5 selling.