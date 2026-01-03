Pakistan Air Force conducts successful flight test of Taimoor air-launched cruise missile

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Air Force has successfully conducted the flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor weapon system, marking another significant milestone in the advancement of national aerospace and defence capabilities, said military’s media wing on Saturday.

ISPR said Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile is capable of engaging enemy land and sea targets with high precision at a range of 600 kilometers, carrying a conventional warhead.

Equipped with state-of-the-art navigation and guidance system, Taimoor is designed to fly at very low altitudes, enabling it to effectively evade hostile air and missile defence systems.

Its precision-strike capability significantly enhances the conventional deterrence and operational flexibility of Pakistan Air Force, further strengthening the country’s overall defence posture.

The successful flight test underscores the technical maturity, innovation and self-reliance achieved by Pakistan’s defence industry. The launch was witnessed by senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, along with distinguished scientists and engineers who played a pivotal role in the development of this advanced weapon system.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, heartily congratulated the scientists, engineers and the entire PAF team on this remarkable achievement. He lauded their professional excellence, dedication and unwavering commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s defence capabilities.

The air chief reaffirmed that such accomplishments are a testament to the nation’s resolve to achieve technological self-sufficiency and maintain a credible conventional deterrent in the evolving regional security environment.

The successful test of the Taimoor weapon system reflects Pakistan Air Force’s continued pursuit of operational readiness, technological superiority and national security objectives.