Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 1 January 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market opened today with major global currencies holding firm against local currency as New Year starts.

US Dollar is being traded at 281 for buying and 283 for selling, while Euro stands at 330/333.5. UK Pound Sterling remains the strongest among commonly traded currencies, quoted at 378.75 for buying and 382.75 for selling.

UAE Dirham is available at 76.45/77.40, and Saudi Riyal is trading at 74.80/75.45, reflecting steady demand from travelers and remittance flows.

Other major currencies, including Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc, and Singapore Dollar showed stable rates with minor fluctuations. Asian currencies such as the Indian Rupee, Japanese Yen, and Chinese Yuan also remained largely unchanged.