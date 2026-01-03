Overseas Pakistani receives e-challan for motorcycle parked at his Lahore home

LAHORE – A bizarre incident took place in Lahore when an overseas Pakistani received an e-challan for a traffic violation committed using his motorcycle, which was parked at home.

The incident involved an unknown individual who used a fake number plate to ride the motorcycle on public roads, violating traffic laws.

The overseas Pakistani owner of the motorcycle was alerted to the violation when an e-challan arrived at his address.

According to the e-challan, the violation took place on December 28, and the image attached to the challan clearly showed the person riding the motorcycle without a helmet.

The victim’s brother, Qasim Munir, filed a complaint at the Muslim Town police station, urging authorities to take immediate action against the individual using the fake number plate.

He called for strict legal action to address the fraudulent use of the motorcycle and the violation of traffic regulations.

The authorities have been alerted about the misuse of the vehicle, and investigations are underway.