Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – USD to PKR – Open Market Rates – 29 Dec 2025

KARACHI – Foreign currencies traded at high levels in local market, with US dollar, Euro, and the UK Pound holding strong positions against Pakistani rupee.

US Dollar was quoted at Rs281.05 for buying and Rs283.05 for selling. Euro maintained its strength, trading at Rs330.6 on the buying side and Rs334.1 on the selling side. UK pound sterling remained most expensive widely traded currency, with buying rates at Rs378.85 and selling rates at Rs382.85.

UAE Dirham was traded at Rs76.7 for buying and Rs77.55 for selling, while Saudi Riyal stood at Rs74.8 on the buying side and Rs75.45 on the selling side.

Australian dollar was quoted at Rs187.6 for buying and Rs191.1 for selling, while Canadian dollar traded at Rs203.6 and Rs208.1, respectively. Chinese Yuan was available at Rs39.58 for buying and Rs39.98 for selling.

Japanese yen was quoted at Rs1.79 for buying and Rs1.89 for selling, while Indian rupee traded at Rs3.03 and Rs3.12. European currencies such as the Swiss franc and Danish krone were also steady, with the franc priced at Rs351.82 for buying and Rs354.57 for selling, and the krone at Rs43.72 and Rs44.12.