Has government shut down Punjab Food Authority?

LAHORE – The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has strongly denied recent rumors circulating on social media about its closure, labeling them as baseless and misleading.

A spokesperson for the PFA clarified that the authority remains fully operational and continues to carry out its duties as an autonomous body with all its legal powers intact.

The spokesperson explained that the recent change in the name of the Price Control and Commodities Management Department to the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department does not impact the authority’s existence or its responsibilities.

The PFA remains actively engaged in ensuring food quality and protecting consumer health across the province.

Looking ahead, the PFA is set to intensify its efforts against food adulteration in 2026. New online monitoring portals have been set up to effectively oversee the safety of dairy, meat, and water products.

Additionally, the food safety and inspection systems have been fully digitized to enhance transparency and efficiency.

Food safety teams will continue their work in the field, equipped with uniforms and body cameras to ensure transparent and well-documented operations.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Punjab Food Authority is fully empowered by law and will continue to take decisive action against food adulteration and counterfeit food mafias in the region.